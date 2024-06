Share on email (opens in new window)

Fall Out Boy performing in Anaheim, California. Photo: Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

Here are some of the best shows happening across the Triangle in March: ğŸŽ¸ March 1-2: Indie rock stalwarts Yo La Tengo play a two-night stint at the Haw River Ballroom.

🥁 March 8: Indie rock group Cold War Kids comes to the Ritz.

🪐 March 12: Neil deGrasse Tyson hosts his "Astronomy Bizarre" show at DPAC.

ğŸŽ¸ March 14: Legendary roots rock group Tedeschi Trucks Band makes a stop at DPAC.

ğŸŽ¤ March 17: R&B singer Ledisi brings her tour to DPAC.

🤘 March 19: Alt rockers Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World take over PNC Arena.

ğŸŽ¹ March 21: Get your millennial on and sing "Fireflies" when Owl City comes to the Ritz with Augustana.

ğŸŽ» March 22-23: The N.C. Symphony performs Stravinsky's "Rite of Spring" at Meymandi Concert Hall.

🌵 March 23: Chapel Hill country duo Blue Cactus plays at the N.C. Museum of History.

🤠March 29: Chapel Hill country-punk group Sarah Shook & the Disarmers celebrate their new album at Cat's Cradle.