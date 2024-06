Hi, Triangle-area readers! Axios Charlotte editor Katie again, back with another toddler-friendly playground recommendation. Context: When I last asked readers for kid-friendly places in the Triangle to take a little one, y'all delivered. One of the common responses: The playground at Pleasant Park in Apex. We stopped by recently with a few friends visiting from Charlotte.

The 92-acre park at 3400 Pleasant Plains Road opened a few months ago.

It also has, among other features, athletic fields, play villages and a splash pad (!) that'll open this spring.

My takeaways:

This place is wild. It feels like if you gave a 5-year old a bunch of candy and told them to design the playground of their dreams. I mean that as a compliment.

The sprawling facility has huge colorful play and climbing structures, a 35-foot slide, musical features little kids can bang on, a rubbery ground to soften inevitable falls and lots more.

Allow for an hour or so at least to explore the whole place.

The park has something for everyone, from smaller slides for toddlers to multiple pickleball and basketball courts for adults.

Bonus: Head to Vicious Fishes Brewery, about a mile from Pleasant Park, for a post-playground brew and to relax in the family-friendly outdoor area.

Have any other family must-visit recommendations in the Triangle? Let me know: [email protected].