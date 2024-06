North Carolina canceled two more jobs agreements in the Triangle this week after contract research company Syneos Health and consumer goods maker Clorox both said they would miss hiring goals. The big picture: The state has canceled several incentives-based job expansions in recent months, including Bandwidth's in Raleigh and Credit Suisse's in Research Triangle Park.

Post-pandemic struggles to reach promised hiring numbers for office-based jobs has been a recurring theme among the cancellations.

Most of the state's jobs incentives since the pandemic have gone to manufacturing and clean energy companies.

Driving the news: Syneos, which employs around 2,000 people in Morrisville, told the state in a letter it would not be able to meet the requirement to create more than 500 jobs due to "organic attrition" and the rise of remote work.

Syneos had earned some of the $8.4 million in incentives but said it would not make additional milestones.

Clorox, which owns Durham-based Burt's Bees and has 520 employees in the Bull City, also cited remote work and a change in business strategy in its cancellation request.

In 2020, Clorox agreed to a $2 million incentives deal to create 158 new jobs, mainly in its health supplements and vitamins business. It had not yet received any of that money.

Reuters reported last year that Clorox's effort to scale the vitamin and supplement side of its business "led to major losses."

