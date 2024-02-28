Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals Raleighites are getting older, but the metro area remains younger than the nation as a whole. By the numbers: Raleigh's median age was 37.5 in 2022 compared to the country's median age of 39, according to the latest census data.

The big picture: The metro area has aged since 2012, when the median age was 35.5.

The Triangle has long been a magnet for young people — thanks to its large universities and hot job market — but it also attracts many older residents and retirees, too, thanks to its hospitals and cheaper prices.

Fun fact: Raleigh is older than Atlanta (37.3), Austin (35.9) and Salt Lake City (34).