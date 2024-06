Sylvan Esso, the Durham-based electronic pop duo made up of Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, is bringing a new, two-night music festival called Good Moon to Durham Bulls Athletic Park May 31-June 1.

The event will bring in other musical acts such as Fleet Foxes, Dehd and Hippo Campus.

Why it matters: Sylvan Esso, one of the most prominent musical acts to come out of Durham in the past decade, has prioritized creating big musical events in their hometown.

In 2022, the band did a three-night stand at the smaller Historic Durham Athletic Park, bringing in artists like Little Brother, Yo La Tengo and Indigo de Souza.

Illustration: Courtesy of Good Moon

What to expect: In addition to live music, the festival will feature pop-ups from the Durham music label Psychic Hotline and the clothing manufacturer Oxford Pennant.

Sylvan Esso hopes to make Good Moon a recurring event, per a spokesperson for the festival.

Weekend passes are on sale now. Individual day passes will be released soon.