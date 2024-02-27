🍷Melanated Wine, Durham's first woman- and Black-owned urban winery, is on a mission to "decomplicate wine."
🐟 We hope you know about Saltbox Seafood Joint by now, owned by the 2022 James Beard Best Chef of the Southeast.
☕ Black & White Coffee Roasters, located inside Videri Chocolate Factory, roasts up coffee served by more than two dozen Triangle cafes and restaurants.
🌯 Brookside Bodega, which is tucked in the Historic Oakwood neighborhood, is a must-try spot for lunch, beer with a friend, or when you desperately need to grab a pint of ice cream and a bottle of wine.
🐷 Longleaf Swine, one of Raleigh's newest barbecue spots, is one of Axios Raleigh's favorite restaurants.