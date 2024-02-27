Feb 27, 2024 - News

Explore some of the Triangle's best Black-owned businesses

headshot
Durham chef Ricky Moore, of Saltbox. Photo: Courtesy of Forrest Mason.

Durham chef Ricky Moore, of Saltbox. Photo: Courtesy of Forrest Mason

The Triangle has dozens of Black-owned businesses, serving up some of the best food, fitness and retail services our region has to offer.

By the numbers: Raleigh ranks No. 13 as a hub for Black-owned businesses, as they make up 4.7% of the city's businesses, according to a LendingTree report released this month.

  • Durham ranks No. 16, with Black-owned enterprises representing a 4.4% share.

Here are 10 of our local favorites:

🪴Durham's ZEN Succulent is also woman-owned.

📚 Independent children's bookstore Liberation Station opened in downtown Raleigh last year.

💅 Nail Yeah has been serving Raleigh since 2013 and will hook you up with some of the most creative nail art around.

🏋️It's hard to imagine there's a gym in town with better vibes than Raleigh's Club Cardio and Fitness Bar, which was featured in Ciara's "Jump" music video.

🎣 Raleigh staple Oak City Fish and Chips makes regular appearances at the biggest festivals in the city.

🍷Melanated Wine, Durham's first woman- and Black-owned urban winery, is on a mission to "decomplicate wine."

🐟 We hope you know about Saltbox Seafood Joint by now, owned by the 2022 James Beard Best Chef of the Southeast.

Black & White Coffee Roasters, located inside Videri Chocolate Factory, roasts up coffee served by more than two dozen Triangle cafes and restaurants.

🌯 Brookside Bodega, which is tucked in the Historic Oakwood neighborhood, is a must-try spot for lunch, beer with a friend, or when you desperately need to grab a pint of ice cream and a bottle of wine.

🐷 Longleaf Swine, one of Raleigh's newest barbecue spots, is one of Axios Raleigh's favorite restaurants.

