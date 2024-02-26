Reproduced from the City of Durham; Map: Axios Visuals A new Duke University report reveals the AI-powered gunshot detection technology ShotSpotter helped Durham police make several gun-related arrests last year. But it also often sent reports that police ultimately could not find evidence for.

Why it matters: Durham launched a yearlong pilot of ShotSpotter — now rebranded as SoundThinking — in a three-mile area in December 2022 to see if it could improve response times to shootings. Durham's City Council is now debating whether to bring back the technology full time.

Its implementation has been controversial. It was blocked for many years by previous councils over concerns it would lead to over policing of Black neighborhoods.

What they found: As part of the pilot program, Duke University's Wilson Center for Science and Justice provided a free analysis of how well ShotSpotter performed.

There is no evidence that ShotSpotter reduced gun violence in the city, Philip Cook, an emeritus professor at Duke, told the city council on Thursday.

But it did notify police about more shootings compared to just 911 calls.

By the numbers: ShotSpotter produced 1,416 reports during its one-year pilot. For most, however, a subsequent police investigation could not confirm there were gunshots — especially if there was no corresponding 911 call.

Of the 825 alerts for which there was no related 911 call, 91% did not result in a crime report.

Between the lines: Of the 282 confirmed gun shots in the pilot area, 26% were detected only through ShotSpotter.

And of 29 gunshot incidents that resulted in arrests, seven only happened because of a ShotSpotter notification.

ShotSpotter did not detect every instance of gun violence. It failed to pick up eight shootings with one or more victims due to human or system failure.

State of play: Response times improved throughout the city last year. Within the pilot area, they improved by 1.2 minutes more than elsewhere, according to the report.

One person's life may have been saved, according to Cook, who said police officers responded within minutes of one ShotSpotter notification and were able to provide immediate aid.

"We are not medical doctors … but it is plausible there is that one case where there might have been a life saved," Cook said.

How it works: ShotSpotter places audio sensors in cities with the goal of quickly pinpointing where possible gunshots have been fired.

When the microphones detect a potential shooting it sends an alert and address to the police.

For every alert that ShotSpotter sent to the city, the Durham Police Department responded with two patrol cars without flashing lights or sirens.

What's next: Durham City Council could vote at its next meeting to spend $658,500 to extend its contract with SoundThinking for three years.