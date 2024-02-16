Wake County's early voting sticker features a flying unicorn

Share on email (opens in new window)

Wake County's early voting sticker features a unicorn and was designed by a local middle schooler.

Flashback: Wake County officials asked middle school and high school students last year to design the sticker given to residents who participate in early voting in 2024.

The winning design came from Shannon Fisher, who at the time was a sixth grader at Neuse River Middle School.

She's since transferred to Thales Academy in Knightdale, as North Carolina Rabbit Hole journalist Jeremy Markovich wrote this week, calling Fisher's artwork "transcendent."

Of note: The sticker depicts Fisher's 2-year-old brother, Arthur, on the unicorn, she told Markovich.

Why it matters: The sticker art contest aimed to get future voters interested in local government, per the Wake County Board of Elections.

Driving the news: In-person early voting in North Carolina for the primary election is underway through March 2 at 3pm.

What they're saying: "I guess I just like unicorns," Fisher told Markovich, "and I also like my brother."

