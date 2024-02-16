Wake County's early voting sticker features a flying unicorn
Wake County's early voting sticker features a unicorn and was designed by a local middle schooler.
Flashback: Wake County officials asked middle school and high school students last year to design the sticker given to residents who participate in early voting in 2024.
- The winning design came from Shannon Fisher, who at the time was a sixth grader at Neuse River Middle School.
- She's since transferred to Thales Academy in Knightdale, as North Carolina Rabbit Hole journalist Jeremy Markovich wrote this week, calling Fisher's artwork "transcendent."
Of note: The sticker depicts Fisher's 2-year-old brother, Arthur, on the unicorn, she told Markovich.
Why it matters: The sticker art contest aimed to get future voters interested in local government, per the Wake County Board of Elections.
Driving the news: In-person early voting in North Carolina for the primary election is underway through March 2 at 3pm.
What they're saying: "I guess I just like unicorns," Fisher told Markovich, "and I also like my brother."
