Here's what's going on around town this weekend. 🎻 Watch the N.C. Symphony perform Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 on Friday and Saturday at Meymandi Concert Hall. 🏘️ Attend the Raleigh Home Show at the Raleigh Convention Center Friday through Sunday, featuring a design workshop and a marketplace.

🖼️ Go to downtown Durham's Third Friday artwalk, featuring artisans and live performers.

🐦 Participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count this weekend, a worldwide event to help scientists better understand the health of birds.

Many of the Triangle's local parks are participating with resources, including the Sarah P. Duke Gardens on Friday, Historic Yates Mill County Park on Saturday and Sunday, and the N.C. Museum of Art on Sunday

🎉 Celebrate Mardi Gras and eat a low-country boil at Hi-Wire Brewing on Saturday.

🎷 The N.C. Jazz Ensemble will present a performance called "The Future of Jazz" on Saturday at the Cary Arts Center.

⚾ College baseball returns this weekend with both UNC and N.C. State hosting home series Friday through Sunday.