Full Frame festival is ready to return
It's been five years since Duke University's documentary film festival Full Frame has gathered in person — both due to the pandemic as well as financial struggles at the Center for Documentary Studies.
- But organizers say its ready to make a big return to downtown Durham this April 4-7.
Why it matters: Full Frame has long been one of the Triangle's premier cultural events, and documentaries that made their debuts at the festival have gone on to win Academy Awards.
- The festival has faced big obstacles in recent years, and last year's edition was canceled for the first time since 1998.
Driving the news: Full Frame began selling tickets to the festival on Tuesday. Festival co-director Emily Foster told Axios there was a line of people waiting at the box office that day.
State of play: After such a long layoff, the festival hopes to reintroduce itself to a larger audience, Foster said.
What they're saying: "What I'm focused on is the fact that the Triangle has changed so much in the last five years," she said.
- "There's so many new people in the Triangle," she added, "so I see this not only as a reintroduction to our longtime attendees but also just an introduction to the thousands of people who may have never heard of Full Frame."
What's next: Organizers are in the process of going through more than 2,000 film submissions.
- A final lineup of around 60 documentaries will be released in early March.
