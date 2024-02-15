It's been five years since Duke University's documentary film festival Full Frame has gathered in person — both due to the pandemic as well as financial struggles at the Center for Documentary Studies.

But organizers say its ready to make a big return to downtown Durham this April 4-7.

Why it matters: Full Frame has long been one of the Triangle's premier cultural events, and documentaries that made their debuts at the festival have gone on to win Academy Awards.

The festival has faced big obstacles in recent years, and last year's edition was canceled for the first time since 1998.

Driving the news: Full Frame began selling tickets to the festival on Tuesday. Festival co-director Emily Foster told Axios there was a line of people waiting at the box office that day.

State of play: After such a long layoff, the festival hopes to reintroduce itself to a larger audience, Foster said.

What they're saying: "What I'm focused on is the fact that the Triangle has changed so much in the last five years," she said.

"There's so many new people in the Triangle," she added, "so I see this not only as a reintroduction to our longtime attendees but also just an introduction to the thousands of people who may have never heard of Full Frame."

What's next: Organizers are in the process of going through more than 2,000 film submissions.

A final lineup of around 60 documentaries will be released in early March.

