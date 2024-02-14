Feb 14, 2024 - News
Raleigh's highest paying industies are technology and pharmaceuticals
Tech jobs offered the highest average salaries in the region last year, according to new data from Glassdoor.
Why it matters: Software companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers and biotechnology companies are leading the region's growth.
- That has translated into surging salaries, especially as local firms find themselves competing more with out-of-market competitors, due to remote work, or the arrival of tech giants, like Google and Apple.
By the numbers: IT workers in the Raleigh metro area make on average $91,471 per year — slightly above the national average for the industry.
- Biotech and pharma pay on average $89,298, slightly below the national average.
