Feb 14, 2024 - News

Raleigh's highest paying industies are technology and pharmaceuticals

Industries with the highest average Glassdoor salaries in the Raleigh metro area, 2023
Data: Glassdoor; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Alice Feng/Axios

Tech jobs offered the highest average salaries in the region last year, according to new data from Glassdoor.

Why it matters: Software companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers and biotechnology companies are leading the region's growth.

  • That has translated into surging salaries, especially as local firms find themselves competing more with out-of-market competitors, due to remote work, or the arrival of tech giants, like Google and Apple.

By the numbers: IT workers in the Raleigh metro area make on average $91,471 per year — slightly above the national average for the industry.

  • Biotech and pharma pay on average $89,298, slightly below the national average.
