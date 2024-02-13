Feb 13, 2024 - News
Long-awaited Topgolf nears opening in the Triangle
The Triangle's long-awaited Topgolf is hiring for 500 positions in preparation for a spring opening.
- That's according to a Tuesday post from the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce's vice president of economic development to LinkedIn.
Why it matters: Topgolf's Durham location has been years in the making.
- Construction began on the site, located at 4901 Page Road, in 2021 but its completion was delayed.
Background: Dallas-based Topgolf is known for creating an entertaining driving range experience with simulators plus food and drinks.
- Tom Dundon, the owner of the Carolina Hurricanes, was a large investor in the company.
- Topgolf's Durham location is part of a larger planned entertainment development, which will also include Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, The Triangle Business Journal reported.
