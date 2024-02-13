Long-awaited Topgolf nears opening in the Triangle

Share on email (opens in new window)

A Topgolf in El Segundo, California. Photo: Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Triangle's long-awaited Topgolf is hiring for 500 positions in preparation for a spring opening. That's according to a Tuesday post from the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce's vice president of economic development to LinkedIn. Why it matters: Topgolf's Durham location has been years in the making. Construction began on the site, located at 4901 Page Road, in 2021 but its completion was delayed.

Background: Dallas-based Topgolf is known for creating an entertaining driving range experience with simulators plus food and drinks.