Feb 13, 2024 - News

Long-awaited Topgolf nears opening in the Triangle

headshot
A TopGolf center

A Topgolf in El Segundo, California. Photo: Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Triangle's long-awaited Topgolf is hiring for 500 positions in preparation for a spring opening.

  • That's according to a Tuesday post from the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce's vice president of economic development to LinkedIn.

Why it matters: Topgolf's Durham location has been years in the making.

  • Construction began on the site, located at 4901 Page Road, in 2021 but its completion was delayed.

Background: Dallas-based Topgolf is known for creating an entertaining driving range experience with simulators plus food and drinks.

  • Tom Dundon, the owner of the Carolina Hurricanes, was a large investor in the company.
  • Topgolf's Durham location is part of a larger planned entertainment development, which will also include Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, The Triangle Business Journal reported.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more