We asked readers for their favorite Mexican restaurants in the Triangle, and they delivered.

Here's a guide of Mexican eateries worthy of leaving your neighborhood to try.

Raleigh

Durham

Cary

Toreros: 1207 Kildaire Farm Road as well as a location in Raleigh

Esmeralda Grill: 748 E. Chatham St.

Los Tres Magueyes: 110 SW Maynard Road

La Victoria: 2025 Renaissance Park Pl.

Chapel Hill

Que Chula: 140 W. Franklin St.

Carrburritos: 711 W. Rosemary St., Carrboro

Kahlovera: 504 Meadowmont Village Cir.

Ta Contento: 11620 U.S. Highway 15-501 N.

Wake Forest

Tlaquepaque: 11206 Capital Blvd.

Don Julio: 12516 Capital Blvd.

Tikila Taco's: 1000 Forestville Road

Apex