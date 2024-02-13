Feb 13, 2024 - News
A guide to Mexican restaurants across the Triangle, from our readers
We asked readers for their favorite Mexican restaurants in the Triangle, and they delivered.
- Here's a guide of Mexican eateries worthy of leaving your neighborhood to try.
Raleigh
- Gringo A Go Go: 100 N. Person St.
- Dos Taquitos: 6101 Glenwood Ave.
- Gym Tacos: 3701 Hillsborough St., the Morgan Street Food Hall and a food truck
- Gonza Tacos y Tequila: 7713 Lead Mine Road as well as locations on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, Cary and Wake Forest
- Gallo Pelon/Centro: 106 S. Wilmington St.
- La Santa: 222 Glenwood Ave.
- Jose and Sons: 4112 Pleasant Valley Road
- Mr. Burro Breakfast + Coffee: 220 E. Six Forks Road
- Cortez Seafood & Cocktails: 413 Glenwood Ave.
- Taqueria El Toro: 3600 Junction Blvd.
Durham
- La Superior: 3325 N. Roxboro Road
- Guanajuato: 2103 N. Roxboro St.
- Super Taqueria: 2842 N. Roxboro St.
- NuvoTaco: 2512 University Dr.
- Little Bull: 810 N. Mangum St.
- La Mala: 110 Corcoran St.
- Ex-Voto: 530 Foster St. in Durham Food Hall
- Lady Gold Tacos: 347 W. Main St.
- Taqueria La Vaquita: 2700 Chapel Hill Road
Cary
- Toreros: 1207 Kildaire Farm Road as well as a location in Raleigh
- Esmeralda Grill: 748 E. Chatham St.
- Los Tres Magueyes: 110 SW Maynard Road
- La Victoria: 2025 Renaissance Park Pl.
Chapel Hill
- Que Chula: 140 W. Franklin St.
- Carrburritos: 711 W. Rosemary St., Carrboro
- Kahlovera: 504 Meadowmont Village Cir.
- Ta Contento: 11620 U.S. Highway 15-501 N.
Wake Forest
- Tlaquepaque: 11206 Capital Blvd.
- Don Julio: 12516 Capital Blvd.
- Tikila Taco's: 1000 Forestville Road
Apex
- Tacos Mexicos: 209 E. Williams St.
- Mezcalito: 3675 Green Level West Road as well as locations in Durham and Clayton
