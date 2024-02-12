Raleigh's Five Points is safer now

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Five Points intersection in Raleigh. Photo: City of Raleigh

Raleigh's iconic Five Points intersection — where Glenwood Avenue meets Whitaker Mill Road, Fairview Road, and Glenn Avenue — has long been confusing to drivers and pedestrians.

But the city says safety improvements it made in 2022 are working.

Why it matters: The intersection has a history of run-off-the-road crashes, with vehicles hitting trees, utility poles and even the nearby church.

Details: In 2022, Raleigh's Vision Zero team and the N.C. Department of Transportation installed flashing chevron sighs to warn about Glenwood Avenue's curves.

They then added a speed feedback sign.

Pedestrian signals were also upgraded to give walkers a head start at crosswalks before drivers see a green light.

By the numbers: Between January 2017 and January 2022, there were 19 run-off-the-road crashes. Four led to injuries and one was fatal.

The intersection averaged 3.8 run-off-road crashes per year.

Since making changes to the intersection, there has been three crashes from January 2022 through November 2023, for a crash rate of 1.57 per year.