North Carolina native Rhiannon Giddens plays on new Beyoncé track

Rhiannon Giddens plays a banjo on a stage

Rhiannon Giddens performs during the FreshGrass Music Festiva in 2023. Photo: Douglas Mason/Getty Images

North Carolina native Rhiannon Giddens, a prolific folk musician and artist, is helping Beyoncé go country on the new song "TEXAS HOLD 'EM."

Why it matters: Giddens is one of North Carolina's most influential artists over the past decade, helping spread the African origins of the banjo and African-American influences on folk music into the popular imagination. The Beyoncé collaboration is likely to expand her influence even more.

Background: Giddens was born in Greensboro and raised partially in the rural Piedmont.

Driving the news: Giddens plays the banjo and viola on the new Beyoncé track, Variety reports.

  • Beyoncé's next album "Act II" is set to arrive March 29 and reportedly will have more country music influences.

Zoom out: Mainstream pop stars have been diving headfirst into the country genre recently, Axios Nashville's Adam Tamburin wrote.

  • Popular artists like Lana Del Rey and Post Malone previously announced their next musical projects will come with a country angle.
