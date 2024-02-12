Share on email (opens in new window)

Rhiannon Giddens performs during the FreshGrass Music Festiva in 2023. Photo: Douglas Mason/Getty Images

North Carolina native Rhiannon Giddens, a prolific folk musician and artist, is helping Beyoncé go country on the new song "TEXAS HOLD 'EM."

Why it matters: Giddens is one of North Carolina's most influential artists over the past decade, helping spread the African origins of the banjo and African-American influences on folk music into the popular imagination. The Beyoncé collaboration is likely to expand her influence even more.

Background: Giddens was born in Greensboro and raised partially in the rural Piedmont.

Driving the news: Giddens plays the banjo and viola on the new Beyoncé track, Variety reports.

Beyoncé's next album "Act II" is set to arrive March 29 and reportedly will have more country music influences.

Zoom out: Mainstream pop stars have been diving headfirst into the country genre recently, Axios Nashville's Adam Tamburin wrote.