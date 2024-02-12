North Carolina native Rhiannon Giddens plays on new Beyoncé track
North Carolina native Rhiannon Giddens, a prolific folk musician and artist, is helping Beyoncé go country on the new song "TEXAS HOLD 'EM."
Why it matters: Giddens is one of North Carolina's most influential artists over the past decade, helping spread the African origins of the banjo and African-American influences on folk music into the popular imagination. The Beyoncé collaboration is likely to expand her influence even more.
Background: Giddens was born in Greensboro and raised partially in the rural Piedmont.
- She attended the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics in Durham before earning a degree in vocal studies at Oberlin College in Ohio.
- Her work, both with the Carolina Chocolate Drops and as a solo artist, has earned her multiple Grammys as well as a MacArthur Genius Grant.
- Last year, she won a Pulitzer Prize for "Omar," an opera about the enslaved African scholar Omar ibn Said that she co-produced with UNC's Carolina Performing Arts.
Driving the news: Giddens plays the banjo and viola on the new Beyoncé track, Variety reports.
- Beyoncé's next album "Act II" is set to arrive March 29 and reportedly will have more country music influences.
Zoom out: Mainstream pop stars have been diving headfirst into the country genre recently, Axios Nashville's Adam Tamburin wrote.
- Popular artists like Lana Del Rey and Post Malone previously announced their next musical projects will come with a country angle.
