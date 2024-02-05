Share on email (opens in new window)

Zena Cardman, far right, will be heading to space for the first time later this year. Photo: NASA

Zena Cardman, an astronaut who graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill, is set to make her first voyage into space.

Driving the news: NASA announced Cardman as part of a four-person crew embarking on NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission.

The mission could head to the International Space Station as early as August.

The crew will be piloting SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft.

Details: Cardman — a native of Williamsburg, Virginia — has two degrees from UNC: a bachelor's degree in biology and a master's in marine sciences, per NASA. She has been an astronaut since 2017.