UNC alum Zena Cardman will be heading to space for the first time
Zena Cardman, an astronaut who graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill, is set to make her first voyage into space.
Driving the news: NASA announced Cardman as part of a four-person crew embarking on NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission.
- The mission could head to the International Space Station as early as August.
- The crew will be piloting SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft.
Details: Cardman — a native of Williamsburg, Virginia — has two degrees from UNC: a bachelor's degree in biology and a master's in marine sciences, per NASA. She has been an astronaut since 2017.
- At NASA, she has also been supporting station operations and development for lunar surface exploration.
