The cast of "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations." Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While February is the year's shortest month, it is jam-packed with great shows across the Triangle.

Here are our top picks:

🃏 Feb. 2: Comedian Theo Von brings his standup to PNC Arena.

🎤 Feb. 2-3: Indie rock star Mitski plays two shows at DPAC.

🎸 Feb. 2-3: Beloved Raleigh Americana band American Aquarium hosts hometown shows at Lincoln Theatre.

🎙️ Feb. 6-11: "Ain't Too Proud," the Broadway musical about MoTown legends The Temptations, sets up shop at DPAC.

🎸 Feb. 7: Indie rock groups Foxing and The Hotelier team up for a show at the Cat's Cradle.

🥁 Feb. 12: Hardcore group Militarie Gun takes on King's in Raleigh.

❣️ Feb. 14: Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli serenades PNC Arena for Valentine's Day.

🎷 Feb 15: Chapel Hill's resident saxophone-playing bigfoot Saxsquatch, a viral TikTok sensation, hosts a Bigfoot Rave at Motorco Music Hall.

😂 Feb. 16: Comedian Katt Williams' tour stops at PNC Arena.

🎸 Feb. 17: Rock legends Journey and TOTO make an appearance at PNC Arena.

🤠 Feb. 17: Raleigh folk rockers Chatham County Line play a new album release show at The Rialto.

🎤 Feb. 20: Rap duo Armand Hammer visits Motorco Music Hall.

🥁 Feb. 28: Folk rockers Hurray for the Riff Raff takes their tour to Motorco Music Hall.

🪩 Feb. 29: Leap Day heats up by bringing together Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull at PNC Arena.