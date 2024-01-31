1 hour ago - News

Some of last year's most turbulent routes involved RDU

A Delta Air Lines plane leaving Raleigh-Durham International Airport

A Delta Air Lines plane departs Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Three flights into RDU last year were among the bumpiest in the country.

Driving the news: Out of the ten North American routes with the most turbulence last year — three involved RDU, according to an analysis of in-flight turbulence from Turbli.

  • The bumpiest flight in the country on average was Nashville to Raleigh, according to the study.
  • JFK to RDU was the fourth bumpiest.
  • And Pittsburgh to RDU was No. 7.

How it works: USA Today reports Turbli used the eddy dissipation rate, or EDR, to measure turbulence. (Bigger jetliners might not experience the same turbulence intensity as small planes.)

  • The company compared 150,000 airline routes around the world.

Reality check: Buckle up as directed, but don't worry too much. USA Today noted the average turbulence for the flight from Nashville to RDU was still considered light by Turbli's standards, and other global routes had higher scores.

  • Injuries related to turbulence are rare.
