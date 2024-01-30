NC's likely next House Speaker has major fundraising haul

Republican state Rep. Destin Hall, who is on track to become North Carolina's next House Speaker, brought in $750,000 in the second half of 2023.

Why it matters: The fundraising haul may help solidify Hall's stance as a leader in the state House.

He spent last year quietly campaigning to replace outgoing Republican House Speaker Tim Moore until October, when key leaders in the chamber agreed to drop out of the race for speaker and back Hall instead.

The intrigue: It also appears to be the highest amount ever raised in a non-election year by a lawmaker not at the helm of the House or Senate chambers, his team tells Axios.

Between the lines: Though Hall is up for re-election this year, he's expected to easily win his Republican-leaning district, which means he doesn't need to raise a significant amount of money to win.

But legislative leaders tend to be major fundraisers, which in turn helps them keep their party in power. Hall's latest campaign finance report signals he's well-positioned to help Republicans get re-elected and maintain power in the House.

"As our caucus prepares for a transition of leadership, it's important that we have unity and a common focus as we enter 2024," Hall said in a statement to Axios.