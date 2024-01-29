Raleigh's newest downtown coffee shop opens its doors

Can you spot Lucille in this photo? Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios

Little Native, a cozy new coffee shop in downtown Raleigh, officially opens its doors today.

Driving the news: The shop, owned by the team behind Durham's Cloche, held soft opening hours last week to give Raleighites a sneak peek.

Located in a historic building on Person Street just two blocks from City Plaza, Little Native will be serving up espresso drinks and pastries from plant-based baker Crummy Hunters.

The shop will source primarily from single origin coffees. It is currently partnering with Larry's Coffee — which is all organic and fair trade — to do that, co-owner Ashleigh Davis tells Axios.

Lucille's thought bubble: I'm a latte snob, and the (plain, whole milk) latte Ashleigh made me on Thursday is definitely one of the best I've had in Raleigh. Our city has a lot of coffee shops, but Little Native poses fierce competition for the best latte in town.

Location: 426 S. Person St.

Hours: 8am-3pm, but subject to change.