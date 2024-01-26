46 mins ago - News

How to appeal your Wake County property tax appraisal

A subdivision in Cary. Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

If you disagree with your Wake County appraisal, you can appeal it.

Details: Informal appeals can be done via an online portal or through a written request sent to the tax administrator's office, according to the county.

  • The informal process requires a property owner to share clarifications about the property's characteristics, a recent appraisal done on the property or other information that would support a change.
  • Those requests are looked at by a county appraiser who then decides whether or not to change the assessed value.

The formal review process, which can be submitted after getting a response to an informal appeal, requires a property owner to appeal to the Board of Equalization and Review, which decides on appraisal appeals at hearings.

  • At the hearing, the board considers information provided by the applicant and the county before coming to a decision.

Deadline: You have until March 1 to file an informal appeal with the county.

  • Formal appeals can be filed until May 15.

Individual questions can be taken to Wake County's revaluation call center at 919-857-3800 or through email to [email protected].

