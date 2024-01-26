If you disagree with your Wake County appraisal, you can appeal it.

Details: Informal appeals can be done via an online portal or through a written request sent to the tax administrator's office, according to the county.

The informal process requires a property owner to share clarifications about the property's characteristics, a recent appraisal done on the property or other information that would support a change.

Those requests are looked at by a county appraiser who then decides whether or not to change the assessed value.

The formal review process, which can be submitted after getting a response to an informal appeal, requires a property owner to appeal to the Board of Equalization and Review, which decides on appraisal appeals at hearings.

At the hearing, the board considers information provided by the applicant and the county before coming to a decision.

Deadline: You have until March 1 to file an informal appeal with the county.

Formal appeals can be filed until May 15.

Individual questions can be taken to Wake County's revaluation call center at 919-857-3800 or through email to [email protected].