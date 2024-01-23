53 mins ago - News

Four of the country's best restaurants are in NC, according to Yelp

Yelp released a list of the top 100 places to eat across the country in 2024, and it includes a slate of North Carolina restaurants that might be worth taking a little road trip for.

Worth noting: We can't say we've heard of or tried these spots, so if you have, let us know what you think.

  • We'll be making our way there as soon as we can.

No. 11: Haywood Smokehouse, Dillsboro, North Carolina (~4.5 hours from Raleigh), which also ranked No. 1 Yelp's Top Brisket Spots in the US and Canada.

  • Their specialty is dry-rub Texas-style meats that Yelpers raved about.
  • Pro tip: Try the banana pudding if you still have room.
  • The restaurant also has locations in Waynesville and Franklin.

No. 43: Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen, High Point, North Carolina (~1.5 hours from Raleigh)

  • The owners get their spices shipped to them from their family in the Middle East, and the dishes are prepared the way co-owner Mahmoud Odeh's mother made them.
  • The menu also includes some non-Mediterranean weekly specials, including: rack of lamb, certified angus beef NY Strip, rigatoni alla vodka, ahi tuna, arancini, tiramisu and baklava cheesecake.

No. 49: Freeman's Grub & Pub, Greensboro, North Carolina (~1 hour, 18 minutes from Raleigh)

  • The "historic Greensboro gastropub," as Yelp has deemed it, has now made the review site's top 100 list two years in a row.
  • The brisket is legendary, reviewers report, and the brisket sandwich includes blackberry barbecue sauce spread on a roll with pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato.
  • The restaurant also makes their own liquor infusions, like strawberry and jalapeño tequila, and serves poutine along with Butterfinger pies.

No. 54: The Table, Asheboro, North Carolina (~1.5 hours from Raleigh)

  • This "hidden gem" serves breakfast, lunch and Saturday brunch, and Yelp reports that it has helped transform Asheboro.
  • The signature pimento cheese sandwich and breakfast granola are straight from the owner's mother.
  • Pro tip: You can now buy the granola online. It's so popular the restaurant is shipping some 150 bags per week.
  • Lucille is beelining to this spot ASAP.
