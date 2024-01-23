Four of the country's best restaurants are in NC, according to Yelp

Yelp released a list of the top 100 places to eat across the country in 2024, and it includes a slate of North Carolina restaurants that might be worth taking a little road trip for.

Worth noting: We can't say we've heard of or tried these spots, so if you have, let us know what you think.

We'll be making our way there as soon as we can.

No. 11: Haywood Smokehouse, Dillsboro, North Carolina (~4.5 hours from Raleigh), which also ranked No. 1 Yelp's Top Brisket Spots in the US and Canada.

Their specialty is dry-rub Texas-style meats that Yelpers raved about.

Pro tip: Try the banana pudding if you still have room.

The restaurant also has locations in Waynesville and Franklin.

No. 43: Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen, High Point, North Carolina (~1.5 hours from Raleigh)

The owners get their spices shipped to them from their family in the Middle East, and the dishes are prepared the way co-owner Mahmoud Odeh's mother made them.

The menu also includes some non-Mediterranean weekly specials, including: rack of lamb, certified angus beef NY Strip, rigatoni alla vodka, ahi tuna, arancini, tiramisu and baklava cheesecake.

No. 49: Freeman's Grub & Pub, Greensboro, North Carolina (~1 hour, 18 minutes from Raleigh)

The "historic Greensboro gastropub," as Yelp has deemed it, has now made the review site's top 100 list two years in a row.

The brisket is legendary, reviewers report, and the brisket sandwich includes blackberry barbecue sauce spread on a roll with pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato.

The restaurant also makes their own liquor infusions, like strawberry and jalapeño tequila, and serves poutine along with Butterfinger pies.

No. 54: The Table, Asheboro, North Carolina (~1.5 hours from Raleigh)