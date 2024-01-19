Hi, folks. It's Lucille, here to give you a little preview of a delicious brunch I tried in Raleigh last weekend.

Mala Pata Molino & Cocina, a Mexican restaurant coming to Raleigh's Gateway Plaza this year, hosted a brunch pop-up last weekend with dishes I'm still thinking about.

Context: The masa-focused Mala Pata is backed by chef Angela Salamanca of Raleigh's Centro and the teams from Locals Seafood and Durham's Ex-Voto — all creative minds of three of the Triangle's best restaurants.

Mala Pata's menu will center on the use of fresh masa — a dough made from corn — in Latin American dishes.

Driving the news: The soon-to-open restaurant has hosted pop-ups around Raleigh for the last six months or so at places like Raleigh Wine Shop and Longleaf Swine.

Their latest pop-up on Jan. 14 was a brunch residency at Centro, featuring a curated menu of mouthwatering dishes. All the reservations were snatched up in a heartbeat.

Mala Pata's opening date is TBD.

Why it matters: After sampling the restaurant's chilaquiles verdes and sweet corn cachapas, I will now be counting down the days until Mala Pata opens its brick-and-mortar spot.

The chilaquiles is one of the best dishes I've had in Raleigh in recent memory, and I'm very much wishing I could eat them every weekend.

The cachapas offered just the right amount of sweetness for a brunch dish — giving the meal a delightful balance of savory and sweet.

The big picture: Mala Pata will join a host of some of Raleigh's most beloved restaurants at the recently renovated Gateway Plaza off of Capital Boulevard, which is already home to Union Special, Fiction Kitchen, Miso Ramen Bar and Mordecai Beverage Company.

Mala Pata will be also accompanied by a bar and market called Peyote, which will serve late night to-go drinks and some food in a shared alleyway.