The biggest events happening in the Triangle in 2024
The New Year is well underway, and Triangle residents have a lot to look forward to.
- Well over a dozen music, food and arts festivals will return in 2024, alongside some of our region's most anticipated events.
We put together a list of some of this year's biggest events, so you can get them on your calendars now and buy tickets for those that are coming up soon — and sell out fast!
January 20-21: NC Vintage Bazaar, the state's largest vintage clothing event
February 3: Raleigh's Krispy Kreme Challenge
March 13-17: The North Carolina Museum of Art's Art in Bloom, which showcases art in the form of flowers. Tickets go on sale Jan. 8.
April 2: Durham Bulls opening night
April 6: Cary's Tacos 'n Taps Festival
April 4-7: Duke University's Full Frame documentary film festival returns after operating virtually in the pandemic and then being canceled in 2023.
April 6-7: J. Cole's Dreamville Festival, held annually in Dorothea Dix Park, is back again. Tickets are available for purchase, though the official lineup has yet to be announced. (We do know Nicki Minaj will be there, though.)
April 20: North Carolina Cuegrass Festival, held in downtown Raleigh
April 26-27: Craft beer festival Brewgaloo, also in downtown Raleigh
May 2-5: Pittsboro's Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival
May 10-11: Raleigh's Longleaf Film Festival
May 18: Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival, in Durham
May 25: Durham's Taste of Soul food festival
May 18-19: Downtown Raleigh's Arts Festival, Artsplosure
June 1: Raleigh's International Food Festival
June 22: 12th Annual Out! Raleigh Pride
June 24: NC Hops Festival
July 1 & 4: Durham's Enofest, held by the Eno River Association
July 25-28: GalaxyCon, held at the Raleigh Convention Center
July 27: Raleigh's Taste of Soul food festival
August 2-3: Cary's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival
August 24-25: Lazy Daze Arts and Craft Festival in Cary
September 5-7: Hopscotch Music Festival, which takes place in downtown Raleigh's City Plaza and Moore Square
September 24-28: IBMA World of Bluegrass Festival will take place in Raleigh for the final time this year. The festival is looking for another host city for future years.
October 17-27: North Carolina State Fair.
Nov. 23: Raleigh Christmas Parade
Dec. 14: Durham Holiday Parade
Other events held later in the year, but have yet to announce dates:
- Boylan Heights Art Walk
- North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival at Koka Booth Ampitheatre
- Raleigh's Illuminate Art Walk
- State Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony
