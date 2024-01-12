The biggest events happening in the Triangle in 2024

The New Year is well underway, and Triangle residents have a lot to look forward to.

Well over a dozen music, food and arts festivals will return in 2024, alongside some of our region's most anticipated events.

We put together a list of some of this year's biggest events, so you can get them on your calendars now and buy tickets for those that are coming up soon — and sell out fast!

January 20-21: NC Vintage Bazaar, the state's largest vintage clothing event

February 3: Raleigh's Krispy Kreme Challenge

March 13-17: The North Carolina Museum of Art's Art in Bloom, which showcases art in the form of flowers. Tickets go on sale Jan. 8.

April 2: Durham Bulls opening night

April 6: Cary's Tacos 'n Taps Festival

April 4-7: Duke University's Full Frame documentary film festival returns after operating virtually in the pandemic and then being canceled in 2023.

April 6-7: J. Cole's Dreamville Festival, held annually in Dorothea Dix Park, is back again. Tickets are available for purchase, though the official lineup has yet to be announced. (We do know Nicki Minaj will be there, though.)

April 20: North Carolina Cuegrass Festival, held in downtown Raleigh

April 26-27: Craft beer festival Brewgaloo, also in downtown Raleigh

May 2-5: Pittsboro's Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival

May 10-11: Raleigh's Longleaf Film Festival

May 18: Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival, in Durham

May 25: Durham's Taste of Soul food festival

May 18-19: Downtown Raleigh's Arts Festival, Artsplosure

June 1: Raleigh's International Food Festival

June 22: 12th Annual Out! Raleigh Pride

June 24: NC Hops Festival

July 1 & 4: Durham's Enofest, held by the Eno River Association

July 25-28: GalaxyCon, held at the Raleigh Convention Center

July 27: Raleigh's Taste of Soul food festival

August 2-3: Cary's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

August 24-25: Lazy Daze Arts and Craft Festival in Cary

September 5-7: Hopscotch Music Festival, which takes place in downtown Raleigh's City Plaza and Moore Square

September 24-28: IBMA World of Bluegrass Festival will take place in Raleigh for the final time this year. The festival is looking for another host city for future years.

October 17-27: North Carolina State Fair.

Nov. 23: Raleigh Christmas Parade

Dec. 14: Durham Holiday Parade

Other events held later in the year, but have yet to announce dates: