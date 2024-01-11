Share on email (opens in new window)

The "Stone of Hope" statue at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

🎬 See the film "MLK/FBI" at the North Carolina Museum of Art Saturday at 10:30am.

You can also attend the lecture "When the MLK and the KKK met in Raleigh" next Thursday at 6:30pm.

🕊️ March in downtown Raleigh's 44th Annual Martin Luther King Memorial March at 11am on Monday at the N.C. State Capitol.

🙏 Attend the Triangle Martin Luther King Jr. Committee's annual Interfaith Prayer Breakfast on Monday at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham.

🎨 Celebrate MLK's legacy at Cary's Dreamfest Friday through Monday with an arts show, community walk, service opportunities and film screenings at the Cary Theatre.

🎤 Head to "Celebrating the Legacy Through the Arts" at W.D. Hill Recreation Center in Durham on Saturday for include art displays, open mic poetry and performances.

👷 Get involved. Join the United Way of the Greater Triangle's day of service on Monday at the Boys & Girls Club of Raleigh.

📚 Promote literacy among the Triangle's youth at Book Harvest's annual Dream Big book drive and community festival in Durham.