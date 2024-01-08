Jan 8, 2024 - News
Urgent care for pets startup Truss Vet opens in Durham
Truss Vet, a Triangle-born veterinary startup, is expanding its urgent care clinics for dogs and cats, CEO CJ Casselli tells Axios.
Driving the news: After opening last year in Cary's Fenton shopping district, Truss Vet is opening today in Durham's University Hill development.
- It will operate from 10am-10pm Sunday through Friday.
- Truss Vet is also building out a third location in Greensboro.
Why it matters: Truss Vet is aiming to serve the middle that exists between a pet's veterinarian and 24-hour emergency animal hospitals — similarly to how urgent care facilities for humans have grown significantly in the past decade.
