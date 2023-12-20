Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

2024 is sneaking up on us, and if your New Year's resolution is to be on time, it's time to make plans for where you will be celebrating.

Here are some of our favorite events happening around the Triangle on New Year's Eve:

🪕 North Carolina musical legends The Avett Brothers bring their annual New Year's Eve celebration to PNC Arena.

The brothers will be joined by special guest Marcus King and doors open at 7pm. Tickets can be found here.

🌳 Watch the acorn drop at First Night Raleigh, the city's annual New Year's Eve celebration on Fayetteville Street.

The event stretches from 2pm to midnight and includes amusement rides, musical performances and food vendors. Tickets are $16 for adults, $12 for children 6-12 and free for those under five.

🎊 Celebrate the New Year at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, with multiple DJs, dance floors and dinner options. Tickets start at $175.

🎯 Both of Boxcar Bar + Arcade's Raleigh and Durham locations are hosting parties from 12pm-2am, including a balloon drop and no covers.

🎆 Watch fireworks from the Willard Rooftop Lounge in downtown Raleigh. Tickets start at $155 and include food, drink and live music.

🔬 Have little ones? The Durham Museum of Life + Science will host a daytime New Year's Eve celebration from 10am to 1pm.

🪩 The Unscripted hotel in Durham will host a Chrome Ball, with two levels of DJs and Champagne toasts. Tickets start at $40.

🌳 Get outside on New Year's Day and participate in one of the many guided First Day Hikes happening across North Carolina's state parks.