Focus group: Few N.C. swing voters could identify top gubernatorial candidates

Attorney General Josh Stein (left) and Lt. Governor Mark Robinson (right). Photos: Photo by Olivier Douliery/AFP and Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Just three of the 11 North Carolina swing voters who participated in Axios' latest Engagious/Sago focus groups could identify a photo of the leading Democratic candidate for North Carolina governor, Attorney General Josh Stein.

Only one could identify the Republican frontrunner, Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson.

Why it matters: We're less than three months out from the primary election, when Robinson will face two challengers, and Stein will face three.

The general election, which both Robinson and Stein seem to be more focused on, is less than a year away.

"You'd think Stein and Robinson are in the Federal Witness Protection Program considering how few voters could identify them by name from unlabeled official photos," said Rich Thau, President of Engagious, who moderated the focus groups.

State of play: Axios sat in on two Engagious/Sago online focus groups last week with 11 North Carolinians who voted for Trump in 2016, then Biden in 2020. Two are Democrats, one is a Republican, and eight are independents.

A focus group is not a statistically significant sample like a poll, but the responses show how some voters are thinking and talking about current events.

Still, that neither candidate could be identified by most of the swing voters in the groups isn't a great sign, considering how tight statewide races tend to be in North Carolina.

Zoom out: Participants were much more engaged on some national political issues.

Six said they would take former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley over President Biden in the next election, for example.

One person approved of Biden's handling of war between Israel and Hamas, though several said they neither approved nor disapproved of the president's response.

Worth noting: When asked about the single biggest problem with higher education, all but one participant cited cost. Meanwhile, none thought wokeness was a growing problem on college campuses, and just four thought cancel culture was a growing issue.

