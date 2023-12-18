2 hours ago - News
Scott Crawford takes over Atlantic Lounge with new bar concept
One of Raleigh's favorite underground bars will soon be run by one of its favorite chefs.
Driving the news: Acclaimed chef Scott Crawford said Friday he is taking over the members-only Atlantic Lounge in the Oakwood neighborhood and turning it into a new concept called Sous Terre.
- Sous terre is French for underground. The bar is located in the basement of Crawford's French restaurant Jolie.
Details: Crawford takes over the Atlantic Lounge's lease on Jan. 1 and will redesign it before opening Sous Terre.
- Crawford Hospitality's beverage director Jordan Joseph will design the bar's cocktail menu.
- Current Atlantic Lounge members and guests of Crawford & Son and Jolie will have access to the bar, which is under 1,000 square feet and can seat 35 people.
What's next: The Atlantic Lounge's owner, Jason Howard, said in a statement that he is turning over the bar to focus on expanding his taco concept Lil Hombre to Raleigh and Wake Forest.
