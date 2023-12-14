Local Limelight: Game designer and restaurateur Cliff Bleszinski
From creating "Gears of War" at Epic Games, to co-producing the Broadway musical "Hadestown," to opening the Raleigh Beer Garden and The Station in Raleigh, Cliff Bleszinski's career and interests have jumped all over the map.
- His latest move takes him into the world of comic books — writing a new series for young adults called "Scrapper" with Alex de Campi. It's about a dog fighting against totalitarian forces in a dystopic future.
Axios spoke with Bleszinski for our Local Limelight series. Answers have been edited for Smart Brevity and clarity.
🥟 Favorite place to eat in the Triangle: Brewery Bhavana. The dim sum is fantastic.
🌆 What he thinks the Triangle is missing: More unique architecture. What we're seeing is a trend of these generic, 6-story buildings going up everywhere. I hope we don't lose our history here.
🎮 What brought him to the Triangle: The idea from Mark Rein and Tim Sweeney was to find a spot where Epic could be centrally located. Steve Polge, an AI programmer at Epic who was working at IBM in RTP, suggested the area.
- Back in the day (1998), all I wanted to do was be at my computer and make video games, and, I was like, 'Well, there's a mall and a Burger King so I'm good.'"
🐦 First read in the morning: Twitter, sadly… Basically, I wake up and my dogs dive all over me and then I check my phone.
📕 Last great book he read: The Britney Spears memoir.
💭 Last great comic book he read: "Bad Karma" by my writing partner Alex de Campi.
🍎 Favorite long weekend spot: New York City.
🎬 What he's looking forward to: Going to see "Godzilla Minus One" at the Alamo Drafthouse.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.