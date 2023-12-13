2 hours ago - News
A Black-owned brewery opens its doors in East Durham
The Old East Durham neighborhood recently welcomed Proximity Brewing.
Why it matters: Founded by Mike Potter, who started Blacktoberfest two years ago, Proximity is Durham's first Black-owned brewery.
- The brewery joins a growing number of Black-owned businesses to recently open on Driver Street in Old East Durham, including Mike D's BBQ and Congress Bar and Cafe.
Details: Proximity officially opened on Dec. 3, and its taproom features an indoor bar, a lounge and an outdoor patio shared with Mike D's and Congress.
- Proximity's first beer releases were done in collaboration with some of the most acclaimed breweries in the state, including: a Belgian IPA with Charlotte's Resident Culture, a cold IPA with Winston-Salem's Incendiary, a pilsner with Cary's Bond Brothers and a West Coast-style IPA with Durham's Fullsteam.
Location: 491 S. Driver St.
Hours: Monday through Tuesday, 2pm-10pm
- Friday, 2pm-midnight
- Saturday, 11am-midnight
- Sunday, 11am-8pm
