The Old East Durham neighborhood recently welcomed Proximity Brewing.

Why it matters: Founded by Mike Potter, who started Blacktoberfest two years ago, Proximity is Durham's first Black-owned brewery.

The brewery joins a growing number of Black-owned businesses to recently open on Driver Street in Old East Durham, including Mike D's BBQ and Congress Bar and Cafe.

Details: Proximity officially opened on Dec. 3, and its taproom features an indoor bar, a lounge and an outdoor patio shared with Mike D's and Congress.

Proximity's first beer releases were done in collaboration with some of the most acclaimed breweries in the state, including: a Belgian IPA with Charlotte's Resident Culture, a cold IPA with Winston-Salem's Incendiary, a pilsner with Cary's Bond Brothers and a West Coast-style IPA with Durham's Fullsteam.

Location: 491 S. Driver St.

Hours: Monday through Tuesday, 2pm-10pm