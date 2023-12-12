Dec 12, 2023 - News

UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz will get a large pay bump from Michigan State

UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz during the playing of the national anthem before a game between Tennessee and North Carolina at Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill. Photo: Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Outgoing UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz will be seeing a lot more green than just Spartan green when he becomes president of Michigan State next year.

By the numbers: Guskiewicz's new five-year contract will pay him a base salary of $975,000, with an additional $150,000 in deferred annual compensation for his retirement, the Detroit News reports.

  • That contract also includes a one-time, $75,000 payment instead of the university reimbursing his moving expenses from Chapel Hill to East Lansing.

Why it matters: It all adds up to a significant increase from what Guskiewicz pulled in at UNC, where he made a $657,743 annual salary, according to state records.

