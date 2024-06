Share on email (opens in new window)

N.C. State has won its last two games against UNC. Photo: William Howard/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Thanksgiving isn't just about eating Turkey with your family β€”Β it also happens to be rivalry week. Which means someone in the family could be served up a side of smack talk.

This weekend's must-watch games:

🏈 UNC goes to Raleigh to play N.C. State β€” both teams have 8-3 records β€”Β at 8pm on Saturday. That game is on the ACC Network.

Other regional rivalries to watch out for: Clemson at South Carolina, Virginia Tech at Virginia and Georgia at Georgia Tech.

πŸ€ The college basketball season gains momentum this weekend, with a number of high profile tournaments underway.

🐏 UNC plays in the Bahamas at the Battle 4 Atlantis, taking on the University of Northern Iowa at noon today.

Depending on results, UNC could play heavy weights like Villanova, Michigan or Arkansas.

🐺 N.C. State is traveling to Las Vegas for the Vegas Showdown.

The Pack plays Vanderbilt on Thanksgiving at 7pm, and could play Brigham Young University or Arizona State University on Friday.

⚽ UNC Women's soccer plays No. 1 seeded Brigham Young University in the quarter finals of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 8pm.

πŸ’ Need a game everyone can agree on? The Carolina Hurricanes host the Edmonton Oilers tonight at 7pm and the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8pm on Friday.