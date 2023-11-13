Blake Scholl, CEO of Boom Technology Inc., during a news conference about Boom Supersonic at the 2023 Paris Air Show. Photo: Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Boom Supersonic, a startup attempting to bring back supersonic passenger jet travel, says its North Carolina factory is ahead of schedule and that its prototype jet could make its first flight this year. Why it matters: North Carolina is betting big on the success of Boom's burgeoning technology.

More than $120 million in state and local incentives could be awarded to the company, if it meets its hiring goal of 1,750 workers by 2030 and invests more than $500 million at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.

Separately, a large portion of state money is going into improving the infrastructure at PTI.

State of play: The Greensboro factory is now ahead of schedule and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of next year, a spokesperson for the company said.

Details: Boom said Thursday that ongoing ground tests and clearances from the Federal Aviation Administration should allow it to conduct its prototype jet's first flight at the Mojave Air & Space Port later this year.