North Carolina FC take on Charlotte Independence in USL championship
Two North Carolina soccer teams will compete for silverware in Cary on Sunday.
What's happening: North Carolina FC hosts the Charlotte Independence at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary in the USL League One final.
Why it matters: It's the first championship that the Triangle-based soccer team has been in since 2010, when it was playing as the Carolina RailHawks.
Of note: USL League One is considered the third level of the American soccer pyramid, sitting below the USL Championship and Major League Soccer.
- North Carolina FC will rejoin the USL Championship next season.
The big picture: A championship would be welcome momentum for NCFC, which is currently trying to build an identity as a club that develops youth players and turns them into professionals, either in the U.S. or abroad, American Soccer Now reports.
- The Triangle, the soccer publication notes, has some of the highest rates for youth participation in soccer in the country.
- More than 15 players from the team's youth academy have made professional debuts in the past three seasons.
Tickets for the game start at $25.
- Kick-off is at 5pm in Cary.
