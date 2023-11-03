21 mins ago - News

North Carolina FC take on Charlotte Independence in USL championship

A previous encounter between North Carolina FC and Charlotte Independence. Photo: Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two North Carolina soccer teams will compete for silverware in Cary on Sunday.

What's happening: North Carolina FC hosts the Charlotte Independence at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary in the USL League One final.

Why it matters: It's the first championship that the Triangle-based soccer team has been in since 2010, when it was playing as the Carolina RailHawks.

Of note: USL League One is considered the third level of the American soccer pyramid, sitting below the USL Championship and Major League Soccer.

The big picture: A championship would be welcome momentum for NCFC, which is currently trying to build an identity as a club that develops youth players and turns them into professionals, either in the U.S. or abroad, American Soccer Now reports.

  • The Triangle, the soccer publication notes, has some of the highest rates for youth participation in soccer in the country.
  • More than 15 players from the team's youth academy have made professional debuts in the past three seasons.

Tickets for the game start at $25.

  • Kick-off is at 5pm in Cary.
