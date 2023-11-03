Two North Carolina soccer teams will compete for silverware in Cary on Sunday.

What's happening: North Carolina FC hosts the Charlotte Independence at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary in the USL League One final.

Why it matters: It's the first championship that the Triangle-based soccer team has been in since 2010, when it was playing as the Carolina RailHawks.

Of note: USL League One is considered the third level of the American soccer pyramid, sitting below the USL Championship and Major League Soccer.

North Carolina FC will rejoin the USL Championship next season.

The big picture: A championship would be welcome momentum for NCFC, which is currently trying to build an identity as a club that develops youth players and turns them into professionals, either in the U.S. or abroad, American Soccer Now reports.

The Triangle, the soccer publication notes, has some of the highest rates for youth participation in soccer in the country.

More than 15 players from the team's youth academy have made professional debuts in the past three seasons.

Tickets for the game start at $25.