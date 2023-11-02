39 mins ago - News

Soccer.com experiments with a pop-up store this holiday season

Soccer.com's pop-up at the Streets at Southpoint Mall. Photo: C

Soccer.com, the Hillsborough-based online soccer retailer, is getting physical.

Driving the news: The soccer retailer — founded in 1984, first as a catalog called Eurosport then Soccer.com — is trying out its first brick-and-mortar store at the Streets of Southpoint in Durham this holiday season.

  • The pop-up, located on Level 2 near the H&M, opened on Nov. 1 and is here through Jan. 7.
  • It offers on-site jersey customization, so that shoppers can add names and numbers on them, whether that's Lionel Messi's or their own.

Why it matters: Sports Endeavors, Soccer.com's parent company, is one of the largest sports retailers in the country as well as one of the largest private employers in Orange County.

  • But it still is looking for ways to make its brand stand out in a competitive marketplace.

The big picture Brick-and-mortar stores have become marketing tools, Axios Pro's Richard Collings reported, introducing shoppers to new brands and cultivating in-store experiences to entice customers to return.

Details: Sports Endeavors has grown significantly over the years following soccer's emergence as a mainstream sport in the U.S.

  • The company, which started as a high school project, now has around 700 employees, and while soccer is still its main focus it's expanded to other sports, too.
  • Last year, the private-equity company Seawall Capital invested an undisclosed amount in the company, becoming its majority stakeholder.

What they're saying: Brian Berklich, Sports Endeavors' chief marketing officer, told Axios that while the company doesn't currently have plans to open a permanent retail location, it views the Southpoint store as an important experiment.

  • "This is something new for us. E-commerce is the core of our brand," Berklich said, "but this pop-up made sense to showcase our brand in real life and reach new and existing customers alike."
