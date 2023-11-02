What to do this weekend in the Triangle: Nov. 3-5
🚲 Enjoy a Sunset Gravel Ride with Oak City Cycling Saturday at 5pm. Bring lights.
🎨 Scour the Fall Arts Fair at Fred Fletcher Park in Raleigh Saturday from 10am-5pm for handmade Christmas gifts.
🏃 If you're really ambitious, it's not too late to sign up for the City of Oaks Marathon, which takes place Sunday. (No, Zach is not running this year.)
🛍️ Shop around at Trunkshow's Fall Vintage and Handmade Market Sunday from 10am to 4pm, featuring beer, music and food, too.
🦸♀️ NC Comicon is celebrating 10 years at the Durham Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday.
🥁 Watch NCCU's Homecoming Parade on Durham's Fayetteville Street on Saturday morning
