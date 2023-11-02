41 mins ago - News
Carrboro's The Cheese Shop is moving into a permanent home
The Cheese Shop, a Carrboro cheesemonger that's been operating as a pop-up in a wine shop, is getting a permanent home.
Driving the news: Owners Michelle and Stevie Lee Webb said that The Cheese Shop is moving into an 1,800-square-foot space in Carrboro's Carolina Car Wash Building.
- The funky location is also home to a car wash and the Belltree Cocktail Club, which The Cheese Shop plans to partner with for special events.
Details: For the past eight months, The Cheese Shop has had an 80-square-foot space inside Glasshalfull. It plans to open at 100B Brewer Lane next summer, and will include a menu of cheese plates, sandwiches, soups and salads.
- The store focuses on cut-to-order artisanal cheeses — both from local sources but also imports — and operates a supper club and cheese of the month service.
- The new location will also have space for special events.
