Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Lil Uzi Vert performing in Newark late last month. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The Triangle's many concert venues have a packed slate of shows to see this November.

Here are some of our favorites.

👾 Nov. 3: Rapper and singer Lil Uzi Vert returns to Raleigh for the first time since their surprise appearance at Dreamville.

🎸 Nov. 3: Raleigh rock group Truth Club plays King's in support of their excellent new album.

🎙️ Nov. 4: Singer-songwriter Dawn Landes performs at the N.C. Museum of History.

🤠 Nov. 5: Country singer and Willie's son Lukas Nelson comes to The Ritz.

🎭 Nov. 7-12: Broadway show "Funny Girl" stops by at DPAC.

🎤 Nov. 18: Rapper 6Lack brings his tour to The Ritz.

😂 Nov. 18: DPAC hosts comedic legend Jerry Seinfeld.

🪄 Nov. 22-25: The N.C. Symphony performs the music of the Harry Potter films at Meymandi Concert Hall.

🐐 Nov. 24: John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats plays a solo show at The Rialto in celebration of live music returning to the theater.

🎄 Nov. 27: Time for Christmas? Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith's holiday show makes a stop at DPAC.