November's best shows in Raleigh and Durham
The Triangle's many concert venues have a packed slate of shows to see this November.
- Here are some of our favorites.
👾 Nov. 3: Rapper and singer Lil Uzi Vert returns to Raleigh for the first time since their surprise appearance at Dreamville.
🎸 Nov. 3: Raleigh rock group Truth Club plays King's in support of their excellent new album.
🎙️ Nov. 4: Singer-songwriter Dawn Landes performs at the N.C. Museum of History.
🤠 Nov. 5: Country singer and Willie's son Lukas Nelson comes to The Ritz.
🎭 Nov. 7-12: Broadway show "Funny Girl" stops by at DPAC.
🎤 Nov. 18: Rapper 6Lack brings his tour to The Ritz.
😂 Nov. 18: DPAC hosts comedic legend Jerry Seinfeld.
🪄 Nov. 22-25: The N.C. Symphony performs the music of the Harry Potter films at Meymandi Concert Hall.
🐐 Nov. 24: John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats plays a solo show at The Rialto in celebration of live music returning to the theater.
🎄 Nov. 27: Time for Christmas? Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith's holiday show makes a stop at DPAC.
