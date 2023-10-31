54 mins ago - News
Shake Shack sets opening date for Raleigh's Village District
Raleigh's first Shake Shack will open early next month.
Driving the news: Shake Shack, one of the fastest-growing food chains in the country, will begin serving burgers on Thursday, Nov. 9 at its new spot in the Village District.
- The brand first expanded to the Triangle in 2019, opening in Cary and then Chapel Hill.
- It also has counter service at PNC Arena.
Details: Shake Shack will be located at 2010 Clark Ave.
- The first 100 customers will receive free Shake Shack merchandise, and $1 from every sandwich sold will benefit PORCH Raleigh, which serves food insecure families.
- The store will be open daily 11am-10pm.
