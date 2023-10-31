54 mins ago - News

Shake Shack sets opening date for Raleigh's Village District

We're already thinking about getting some crinkle-cut fries. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Raleigh's first Shake Shack will open early next month.

Driving the news: Shake Shack, one of the fastest-growing food chains in the country, will begin serving burgers on Thursday, Nov. 9 at its new spot in the Village District.

  • The brand first expanded to the Triangle in 2019, opening in Cary and then Chapel Hill.
  • It also has counter service at PNC Arena.

Details: Shake Shack will be located at 2010 Clark Ave.

  • The first 100 customers will receive free Shake Shack merchandise, and $1 from every sandwich sold will benefit PORCH Raleigh, which serves food insecure families.
  • The store will be open daily 11am-10pm.
