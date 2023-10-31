Share on email (opens in new window)

We're already thinking about getting some crinkle-cut fries. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Raleigh's first Shake Shack will open early next month.

Driving the news: Shake Shack, one of the fastest-growing food chains in the country, will begin serving burgers on Thursday, Nov. 9 at its new spot in the Village District.

The brand first expanded to the Triangle in 2019, opening in Cary and then Chapel Hill.

It also has counter service at PNC Arena.

Details: Shake Shack will be located at 2010 Clark Ave.