Two new emergency shelters will permanently open their doors to Raleigh's homeless population Wednesday night, Axios has learned.

Driving the news: The new locations, operated by St. John's MCC, will relieve strain on existing shelters that struggled to house the area's homeless population last winter.

Why it matters: The announcement comes as Wake County's homeless population has soared in recent years as rent prices surge and the cost of living increases.

Flashback: Last year, the Raleigh community was unable to find permanent space to shelter unhoused people on particularly cold nights, and a network of churches and shelters stepped up to temporarily fill the need.

Plus: The county's homeless response is also in a state of transition, as the government seeks a new organization to manage the Wake County Continuum of Care, which serves as the first line of response for homelessness.

Details: St. John's new men's shelter, located at 401 W Cabarrus St., has a capacity of 100. But that number will increase to 147 on cold nights.

The new women's shelter at 510 S Harrington St. will house 30.

The church already operates other "white flag" shelter sites to accept even more people on nights with temperatures below 35°F.

Between the lines: Shelters tend to see a much higher number of unhoused men than women, especially on "white flag" nights, St. John's MCC pastor Vance Haywood tells Axios.

What we're watching: Wednesday's forecast shows a low of 31°F, so the new shelters plan to open at max capacity.