Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Captrust might be the largest Raleigh company you haven't heard of.

Context: The North Hills-headquartered financial services firm — which advises individuals, foundations and endowments on investments — now has more than 1,500 employees.

The firm's growth is now being boosted by an influx of money from the private-equity giant the Carlyle Group, which values the company at $3.7 billion and will help it invest in artificial intelligence and buy rival firms.

"We really pride ourselves on being a well-kept secret in the state," Wilson Hoyle, managing principal of Captrust, told Axios.

Axios spoke with Hoyle, who is also a former Wake Forest placekicker and an early-morning workout buddy of Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, for our Local Limelight series. Answers have been edited for Smart Brevity and clarity.

🐂 Favorite place to eat in the Triangle: My favorite place is my most frequent place, which is the Bull Durham bar at the Washington Duke Inn in Durham.

🏦 What brought him to the Triangle: A native of Henderson, Hoyle moved to Durham after getting a job at Captrust in the 1990s.

🚂 What he thinks the Triangle is missing: Another Stanley Cup...

The real answer, though, is we are missing rail connections to these great communities 30-50 miles outside of Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, which could open up more job opportunities to those residents.

📖 First thing he reads in the morning: A daily devotional called a "Walk with God."

📚 Last great book he read: "The American Experiment" by David Rubenstein, a founder of the Carlyle Group and a Duke alum.

🎧 Go-to podcast: Malcolm Gladwell's "Revisionist History"

🔥 How he unwinds at the end of the day: I sit on my back porch and build a fire most nights and either read or watch the Canes play.