Local Limelight with Captrust's Wilson Hoyle
Captrust might be the largest Raleigh company you haven't heard of.
Context: The North Hills-headquartered financial services firm — which advises individuals, foundations and endowments on investments — now has more than 1,500 employees.
- The firm's growth is now being boosted by an influx of money from the private-equity giant the Carlyle Group, which values the company at $3.7 billion and will help it invest in artificial intelligence and buy rival firms.
"We really pride ourselves on being a well-kept secret in the state," Wilson Hoyle, managing principal of Captrust, told Axios.
Axios spoke with Hoyle, who is also a former Wake Forest placekicker and an early-morning workout buddy of Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, for our Local Limelight series. Answers have been edited for Smart Brevity and clarity.
🐂 Favorite place to eat in the Triangle: My favorite place is my most frequent place, which is the Bull Durham bar at the Washington Duke Inn in Durham.
🏦 What brought him to the Triangle: A native of Henderson, Hoyle moved to Durham after getting a job at Captrust in the 1990s.
🚂 What he thinks the Triangle is missing: Another Stanley Cup...
- The real answer, though, is we are missing rail connections to these great communities 30-50 miles outside of Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, which could open up more job opportunities to those residents.
📖 First thing he reads in the morning: A daily devotional called a "Walk with God."
📚 Last great book he read: "The American Experiment" by David Rubenstein, a founder of the Carlyle Group and a Duke alum.
🎧 Go-to podcast: Malcolm Gladwell's "Revisionist History"
🔥 How he unwinds at the end of the day: I sit on my back porch and build a fire most nights and either read or watch the Canes play.
