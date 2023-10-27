Hi, it's Katie Peralta Soloff, from Axios Charlotte.

On a recent trip from Chapel Hill to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, my family stopped at a famous longstanding burger joint called Johnson's Drive-In in Siler City.

We crushed a couple of cheeseburgers wrapped in parchment paper in the restaurant's parking lot off U.S. Highway 64.

Some say Johnson's has one of the best burgers in North Carolina. Can't say I disagree.

Why it matters: This state is full of upscale, gourmet burgers and an increasing number of national burger chains. But the local joints – among them: Johnson's and Brooks' Sandwich House — hold a special place in our collective hearts and stomachs.

Between the lines: Johnston's has been around since 1946, using the same high-quality grain-fed beef and Velveeta cheese for decades. It's an unpretentious, cash-only place with a loyal customer base that routinely lines up for its juicy burgers.

"If you strive to put out a quality product, you don't have to worry about competition," owner Claxton Johnson told Our State Magazine in 2010.

Details: Johnson's is located at 1520 E. 11th St. It's open Tuesday-Saturday 10am-2pm, or whenever they run out of food.