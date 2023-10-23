Earlier this year, Hayes Permar led a local group to save beloved indie theater The Rialto from permanent closure.

Now, movie showings, comedy shows and concerts are once again happening in Five Points.

Axios spoke with Permar, who also co-hosts "Podcast Raleigh," for our Local Limelight series. Answers have been edited for Smart Brevity and clarity.

🍽️ Favorite place to eat: If there can only be one, it is Stanbury. I feel like starting a rumor that they've gone downhill so it's easier to get the bar seats my wife and I love, but they haven't. They're the best.

🚠 What he thinks the Triangle is missing: A gondola from Union Station to Dix Park. It's not my original idea, but I'm its biggest fan. Practical and a gigantic branding piece, especially as Dix evolves into being the true heart of the city.

👋 What brought him to the Triangle: My grandparents and parents recognized the quality of life here before I did, so credit to them. Family is a major reason I'm still here.

The whole "close to the beach and mountains" thing is SO cliche — but it's cliche for a reason. I love how much there is in the Triangle and how much other stuff is not far away.

🎹 Best show he's ever seen in the Triangle: Paul Simon and Prince were amazing, but I'm not sure I've ever matched the thrill of being a teenager seeing Ben Folds Five at The Brewery (RIP) and the Cat's Cradle in the mid-90s.

📚 First thing he reads in the morning: Hand to God, it's the Axios Raleigh newsletter — a great snapshot of what's up that I can mow through while my dogs pee and eat. Then the New York Times newsletter and puzzles (love their new Connections puzzle!).

📚Last great book he read: David Mencon's "Step It Up and Go" and "The Anomaly" by Herve Le Tellie.

Go-to Podcast: "Pardon My Take," and it's been nice to see the "Ovies + Giglio" podcast take off. I always felt the most important part of "local sports talk" is the local part.

🐕‍🦺 How he unwinds at the end of the day: Spending a late afternoon/early evening at Dix Dog Park watching my Great Danes run. A lot of times my wife will run and meet us there, and sometimes we'll go to Trophy or Burial after. That's never a bad end of the day.

🏖️⛰️ Favorite long weekend spot: Emerald Isle and West Jefferson.

👕 What he's looking forward to: This shirt becoming THE hottest item in the Triangle. And live music returning to The Rialto!