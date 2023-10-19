1 hour ago - News
Here's why Raleigh is auctioning off an ITB bungalow
For sale: an inside-the-beltline house controlled by the city of Raleigh.
- Suggested starting bid: $437,950.
Driving the news: The city of Raleigh is opening up bids for a 1920s home at 504 Tilden St. in the city's Glenwood-Brooklyn neighborhood.
- The city will get 50% of the proceeds from the house, which have been designated to support public artwork in the city.
Why it matters: The house is part of a donation by the late Victor and Carolyn Cavaroc that supported the creation of an art installation at Raleigh Union Station, a canopy created by Raleigh artist Thomas Sayre.
- Victor Cavaroc, who died in 2017, was a distinguished geology professor at N.C. State University, according to his obituary.
- Carolyn Cavaroc, who died in 2018, was a concert violinist and a supporter of the arts.
What's next: Open houses will take place Friday, Oct. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 1-3pm.
- The city has not yet set a deadline for bids, a spokeswoman for the city told Axios.
