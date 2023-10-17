A Raleigh developer is preparing a rezoning request for 14 acres on Computer Drive (outlined in yellow). Map: City of Raleigh

The State Employees' Credit Union and a Raleigh developer are seeking permission to build up to 20 stories near North Hills in Raleigh.

Driving the news: Atlas Stark, a local developer that has filed several rezonings in Raleigh already this year, wants to rezone 14 acres of property along the intersection of Six Forks Road and Computer Drive for offices and apartments.

The property, home to an SECU office and branch, is just across Interstate 440 from North Hills.

Atlas Stark has not yet officially filed the application, but will hold a neighborhood meeting about the property Tuesday night.

Why it matters: The application shows that interest in building taller in the North Hills area continues despite the Raleigh City Council casting a more skeptical eye about the potential impacts on traffic and nearby neighborhoods.

Earlier this year, Kane Realty withdrew a rezoning application in North Hills after facing public pushback on a proposed 37-story building.

What they're saying: SECU is looking to reposition many of its office buildings due to shifts in how its employees work, Sandra Jones, a spokesperson for the credit union, told Axios.

"This decreased need has allowed us to focus on a property management strategy that would entertain alternatives with property that is not used as heavily as it was prior to the pandemic," she wrote.

Of note: SECU would not be a development partner in a future building.