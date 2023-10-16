WRAL's Travis Fain departs from N.C. General Assembly coverage
WRAL's Travis Fain announced last week his time as a journalist is coming to an end.
Driving the news: The political reporter said on Twitter that he'll leave WRAL and journalism before the end of this year, though he's not yet certain where he'll land next.
Why it matters: In his nearly seven years covering North Carolina's statehouse, Fain has become one of our state's most well-known political reporters.
- He's a seasoned reporter who's worked in the industry for some 25 years, and his presence and following — on social media and beyond — is impressive.
The big picture: Fain has broken some of the biggest and exposed some of the most important stories in North Carolina politics.
- In recent months, Fain has doggedly pursued the behind-the-scenes effort to bring non-tribal casinos to North Carolina.
- He's been a watchdog on campaign finance, explaining to readers and viewers who's funding some of the most important state political campaigns.
- And he's been an advocate for public records, covering the ins and outs of the ever-changing state records law.
What he's saying: "I really appreciate people's time and attention," Fain told Lucille. "People watching and reading, people taking my calls, taking the time to teach me things.
- "Someone reading this has important news they think reporters already know about. We probably don't. Pick up the phone."
Two things Fain wants you to know:
- "We don't have to fight this much."
- "Please remember: Whatever you watch, read, subscribe to or click on, that's what you're going to get more of."
💭 Lucille's thought bubble: More important than being a dogged political reporter, Travis is the most supportive and encouraging member of North Carolina's statehouse press corps.
- He's been a resource for me as I've tried to replicate his coverage of campaign finance, and he's been a sounding board for me as I've worked through my own stories and questions about journalism.
- He may seem grumpy — we in the legislative building lovingly call him "Oscar the Grouch" — but you'd be hard pressed to find competition that's as genuinely kind a cheerleader as Travis is.
- Thanks for your service to viewers and readers trying to understand this wacky political landscape, Travis.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.