WRAL's Travis Fain announced last week his time as a journalist is coming to an end.

Driving the news: The political reporter said on Twitter that he'll leave WRAL and journalism before the end of this year, though he's not yet certain where he'll land next.

Why it matters: In his nearly seven years covering North Carolina's statehouse, Fain has become one of our state's most well-known political reporters.

He's a seasoned reporter who's worked in the industry for some 25 years, and his presence and following — on social media and beyond — is impressive.

The big picture: Fain has broken some of the biggest and exposed some of the most important stories in North Carolina politics.

In recent months, Fain has doggedly pursued the behind-the-scenes effort to bring non-tribal casinos to North Carolina.

He's been a watchdog on campaign finance, explaining to readers and viewers who's funding some of the most important state political campaigns.

And he's been an advocate for public records, covering the ins and outs of the ever-changing state records law.

What he's saying: "I really appreciate people's time and attention," Fain told Lucille. "People watching and reading, people taking my calls, taking the time to teach me things.

"Someone reading this has important news they think reporters already know about. We probably don't. Pick up the phone."

Two things Fain wants you to know:

"We don't have to fight this much."

"Please remember: Whatever you watch, read, subscribe to or click on, that's what you're going to get more of."

💭 Lucille's thought bubble: More important than being a dogged political reporter, Travis is the most supportive and encouraging member of North Carolina's statehouse press corps.