Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Here's what's happening around the Triangle this weekend:

🌲 Learn about the Japanese practice of forest bathing and connect with nature at Dix Park tomorrow.

🎶 The Haw River Ballroom in Saxapahaw will hold an Oktoberfest celebration tonight from 5:30-10pm featuring live music, food, brews, a harvest market and kid-friendly activities.

🐿️ Head to the Fall for Five Points festival on Fairview Road near NOFO at the Pig tomorrow.

The event runs from 11am-7pm and will have live music, street market vendors, food and kids' activities.

🍺 Trophy Brewing's annual Oktrophyfest kicks off tomorrow at noon at its Maywood location. The brewery will have a lineup of German-inspired beers on tap and is bringing in food from Capital Club 16 and oysters from Mera Brothers Oysters.

🥨 Deep River Brewing Company in Clayton is also throwing an Oktoberfest celebration tomorrow from 12-10pm.