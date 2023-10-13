1 hour ago - News

Weekend events: October 13-15

Here's what's happening around the Triangle this weekend:

🌲 Learn about the Japanese practice of forest bathing and connect with nature at Dix Park tomorrow.

🎶 The Haw River Ballroom in Saxapahaw will hold an Oktoberfest celebration tonight from 5:30-10pm featuring live music, food, brews, a harvest market and kid-friendly activities.

🐿️ Head to the Fall for Five Points festival on Fairview Road near NOFO at the Pig tomorrow.

  • The event runs from 11am-7pm and will have live music, street market vendors, food and kids' activities.

🍺 Trophy Brewing's annual Oktrophyfest kicks off tomorrow at noon at its Maywood location. The brewery will have a lineup of German-inspired beers on tap and is bringing in food from Capital Club 16 and oysters from Mera Brothers Oysters.

🥨 Deep River Brewing Company in Clayton is also throwing an Oktoberfest celebration tomorrow from 12-10pm.

  • The first 100 people to buy this year's collector's edition stein will receive a pretzel necklace.
