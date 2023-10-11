Leo Williams and Sen. Mike Woodard will compete for Durham mayor after primary
City council member Leo Williams will face state Sen. Mike Woodard to become the next mayor of Durham, after both candidates finished in the top two in yesterday's primary election.
Driving the news: Durham and Cary both held municipal elections on Tuesday, with Durham's being a primary for its Nov. 7 election.
Durham mayoral results: Williams, a local restaurant owner, received 51.3% of the votes and Woodard, a former council member, notched 29%.
- Another city council member, DeDreana Freeman, came in third with 14.1% of the votes and is no longer in the running to replace current Mayor Elaine O'Neal.
Durham City Council results: The race for the city council's three at-large seats was narrowed down to six candidates:
- Nate Baker: 18.3% of the vote.
- Javiera Caballero (incumbent): 18.1%
- Carl Rist: 17.6%
- Khalilah Karim: 12.2%
- Shelia Ann Huggins: 9.7%
- Monique Holsey-Hyman (incumbent): 8.2%.
Cary's results: Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht ran unopposed and will serve another term.
- Incumbent Lori Bush won the at-large seat over Mary Insprucker and Matthew Gronke with more than 70% of the vote.
- Michelle Craig (61.2%) defeated incumbent Don Frantz (38.6%) for the District B seat.
- Sarika Bansal (54.4%) beat Rachel Jordan (25.1%) and Ryan Eades (20.4%) for the District D seat.
