Scenes from last year's state fair. Photo: Allison Joyce/AFP via Getty Images

It's October, the morning air is crisp and football season is well underway, which means its almost time to start planning how you're going to eat as many North Carolina state fair foods as humanly possible.

Driving the news: The North Carolina State Fair just revealed its list of new food items that will be available to order this year.

Fun fact: It's the most new foods the fair has ever released in a single year.

Here are some offerings that caught our eye, in no particular order:

🍕 Margherita Pizza Cone from Kono Pizza.

🇮🇹 "The Crazy Italian" Savory Funnel Cake from Iron Kitchen Holdings.

Made with homemade batter and Italian seasoning and topped with homemade marinara, Italian cheeses and meatball or pepperoni.

🐦 Chick-N-Que Ostrich Smashburger, made with double-pattied, North Carolina raised ostrich burgers.

🧇 Fat Boys BBQ Brisket & Waffles on a stick.

Made with deep fried shredded brisket and waffle mix.

🇲🇽 Carnitas-style pork belly chicharrón on a stick, with guacamole dipping sauce and a Mexi-eggroll, all from Tacos Las Gringas.

🥥 Ube & Coconut Soft Serve from Tropical Delights.

🌽 Mexican street corn flavored with Takis Fuego, Cotija Cheese or Cheddar Bacon from OMC! Oh My Churro.

🍗 The Morning-After Stuffed Leg from Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ.

A giant turkey leg stuffed with eggs, cheese and potato tots and topped with your choice of lime crema, fruit jam or smoked turkey breakfast gravy.

🍎 Deep Fried Cinnamon Apple Bread Pudding Bites from Chef's D'Lites.

🔥 Hot Chix Walking Totchos.

Your choice of Doritos, Fritos or Flamin' Hot Cheetos topped with crispy tater tots, potato chips, chicken or beef chili, cheese and sauce.

📆 Mark your calendars: The fair runs Oct. 12-22.